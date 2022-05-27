Iran, Russia discuss upcoming IAEA BoG's meeting

In a tweet on Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Met today with the Charge d’Affaires of #Iran Mr. Mohammad Reza GHAEBI.”

“We discussed issues related to the forthcoming session of #IAEA Board of Governors (6-10 June).”

Accordingly, the next meeting of Board of Governors of IAEA will be held in Austrian capital of Vienna on June 6-10, 2022 with several agendas.

The Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in his speech in the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Swiss city of Davos, had claimed that negotiations with Iran to put an end to the long-standing standoff over the explanation of origin of the enriched uranium components found in the old undeclared facilities is at a "very difficult" point!

The eighth round of negotiations on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began on March 11, 2022 and representatives of Iran and P+1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany returned to their capitals in order to adopting political decisions.

