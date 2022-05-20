No sign of Iran's unserioussness in Vienna talks

Grossi, speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, added, "We are currently awaiting convincing responses from Iran on a number of its nuclear activities."

“We are, of course, still hopeful that some agreement is going to be reached within a reasonable time frame, although we have to recognize the fact that the window of opportunity could be closed any anytime,” Grossi recently claimed, speaking to European Parliament committees via webstream.

Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement last March, which required the AEOI to provide the IAEA with written explanations of the three alleged sites, along with supporting documents, by March 20.

Head of AEOI Mohammad Eslami had recently stated that Iran had provided the relevant documents to the IAEA.

