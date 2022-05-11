Iran says Grossi remarks distorted with political motivation

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Mehr news agency on Wednesday.

In reaction to the allegations raised by IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi regarding the discovery of uranium in unannounced locations in Iran and non-responding of Iran in the last few months, Behrouz Kamalvandi Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said, “Yes, we have heard in the media.”

Considering that these statements were strange and unexpected from IAEA Chief Grossi, he said, “We started verifying these statements on Tuesday and also asked Mr. Ghaebi, Iran’s Permanent Envoy in IAEA to discuss this issue with Mr. Grossi and Massimo Aparo, Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards."

Iran believes that IAEA Chief’s remarks have been distorted for political purposes, Kamalvandi reiterated.

It is very unlikely that Director-General of IAEA has raised the issue that Iran does not cooperate with the IAEA, he added.

In line with the joint statement that was recently signed between IAEA Chief Grossi and Head of AEOI Mohammad Eslami on issues related to cooperation between Iran and IAEA, “we are cooperating with each other on relevant issues and evaluation should not be submitted by IAEA in this period.”

Turning to the appropriate interaction between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency, Kamalvandi emphasized that there is practically the necessary cooperation between Iran and IAEA and naturally, announcing any assessment by the IAEA Director General on the way of implementation of the statement is very early.

The AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on April 16 that the new site in Natanz is a safer place against sabotage attacks than the previous TESA Karaj site for machines to produce centrifuges parts.

