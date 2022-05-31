France asks Iran to answer IAEA's questions: report

France's foreign ministry on Thursday urged Iran to answer questions immediately from the International Atomic Energy Agency about its past nuclear activities, Reuters reported.

Reuters claimed that the agency said in its report that Iran has not credibly answered long-standing IAEA questions about the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites, despite a fresh push for a breakthrough.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the new allegations and said on Tuesday that "Unfortunately, the report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA."

Also In this regard, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news press conference on Tuesday that Beijing was supporting IAEA and Iran in their attempt to resolve all remaining issues related to the safeguards through dialogue and consultation.

Meanwhile, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Ulyanov in a tweet on Tuesday wrote that the leak of the IAEA report on Iran was an unnecessary move which sparks speculations before and during the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors next week.

“As always, the IAEA Director General’s reports on Iran were immediately leaked to mass media today. We can expect a lot of speculations in the days to come and heated debates in the IAEA Board of Governors next week,” Ulyanov wrote in a tweet.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegation and the delegations of the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the illegitimate anti-Iran sanctions.

Tehran has insisted that it will come back to full abidance by the JCPOA only if the United States removes the sanctions it has imposed after its illegitimate pull out of the JCPOA in 2018 amid the indifference of the European participants in the deal to the violation of the deal by Washington.

Tehran has taken steps away from the nuclear deal known as the remedial measures but it has not left it yet and it has said it will reverse course and will stop remedial measures will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the other parties force Washington to lift the sanctions.

Iran also says that the resumption of the Vienna talks awaits the US political decision to lift the sanctions, as the talks prove to be futile so far.

The Iranian nuclear organization (AEOI) said recently that enrichment at both 20% and 60% levels are underway in Iran.

