Ball in Washington's court in Vienna talks, Russia envoy says

"The #ViennaTalks on #JCPAOA remain on pause since March 10. According to mass media reports, Iran during the recent visit of the #EU Coordinator to Tehran demonstrated certain degree of flexibility and now waits for a response from the US side. The ball is in #Washington’s court," wrote Russia's Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Ulyanov in a tweet on Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, Ulyanov also in a tweet called on the US to show a more constructive and businesslike approach. "The #ViennTalk on #JCPOA remain on hold for 2.5 months. Looks like the #US tries to preserve some #sanctions imposed by D. Trump in #Iran. #Washington needs to demonstrate a more constructive and businesslike approach if is really committed to nuclear #nonproliferation."

Negotiations to remove anti-Iranian sanctions in Vienna have been stalled for about two months. Since the beginning of the talks, the US government has repeatedly tried to accuse other JCPOA parties of slowing down and obstructing the talks, instead of proposing practical initiatives to advance the talks.

One of the reasons for the failure of the American parties to take the necessary steps in the Vienna talks is the opposition of US congresspersons to the Biden administration's policies regarding JCPOA.

