Iran transferring centrifuge to safer place

Grossi said his agency is still trying to clarify answers from Tehran on outstanding questions involving traces of human-made enriched uranium at three sites in the country, US News reported.

The Islamic Republic and the IAEA have been trying to resolve a series of issues between them since the collapse of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, including regaining access to footage from surveillance cameras at atomic sites in the country.

He also acknowledged Iran’s ability to enrich uranium since the deal’s collapse had expanded as it uses more-advanced centrifuges.

“They are transferring the centrifuge producing capacity to a place where they feel they are more protected,” Grossi said.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday that the new site in Natanz is a safer place against sabotage attacks than the previous TESA Karaj site for machines to produce centrifuges parts.

"Due to the terrorist attacks against TESA Karaj, we had to tighten the security measures, moving a significant part of these machines and transferring them to Natanz and Isfahan. Better to say, centrifuge machines have been relocated to a safer location because of their importance and are still in operation," Kamalvandi said.

The senior nuclear official added that the IAEA reported twice on those machines, once at the time of the transferring the machines and another at the time of installing the cameras at the new workshop that hosts the new machines.

He underlined that the cameras' recordings will not be handed over to the IAEA inspectors and will be stored in a place in Iran until an agreement is obtained at the Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA.

He added that the negotiations are being carried out by the foreign minister, according to the AEOI spokesman, adding that "We do not have any technical negotiations at the moment."

