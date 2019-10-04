Iran’s oil minister holds bilateral meetings with Armenian, Qatari counterparts

The Iranian oil minister is in Russia to attend the 21st ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (which is also known Gas OPEC) held in the Metropol Hotel in the Russian capital of Moscow.

On the sidelines of the Gas OPEC meeting, Zanganeh held a bilateral meeting with Suren Papikyan, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures on Thursday.

The Iranian minister in the meeting with the Armenian counterpart emphasized the growing ties between the two countries in the field of energy, especially gas, and described the prospects of Tehran-Yerevan cooperation as positive given the constant communication between the two countries' leaders.

The Iranian and Armenian ministers also discussed the latest bilateral plans between the two countries.

Zanganeh also had a meeting with Qatari minister of state for energy affairs Saad al-Kaabi, during which the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the field of energy and safe gas exports and the prospects for a global market.

