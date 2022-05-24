Saudi FM says not enough progress in talks with Iran

The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart on Tuesday.

Prince Farhan claimed that Iran's nuclear program should be resolved once and for all to ensure that Iran's activities in the region are peaceful.

The Saudi foreign minister said that the collapse of the Lebanese government is dangerous and that the reform process must be accelerated to prevent that collapse from happening.

According to the Saudi diplomat, the normalization of relations with Israel must take place at the end of the peace process and solving the Palestinian question.

The Saudi foreign minister said that the assassination of Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh by the Israeli forces was a common thing, adding that the problem could only be solved through materializing the Palestinians' rights.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister, for his part said that the Syrian crisis must be resolved as soon as possible and that the political process is the only solution to the crisis.

