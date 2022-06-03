President Raeisi visits Metropole collapsed building site

The Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi paid a visit on Friday morning to the site of collapsed Metrople bloc in the Abadan city in southwest Iran.

The president visited Abadan city in Khuzestan province shortly after his visit to East Azarbaijan Province in the northwest of Iran as part of his regular visit to provinces to listen to people's grievances and follow up on implementation of projects.

The 10-storey Metropole bloc came down almost two weeks ago in a tragic incident, killing and injuring dozens of local people in Khuzestan.

The high-ranking Iranian authorities including the Leader and the President have followed-up closely on the rescue operation since the bloc collapsed. The rescue efforts are still ongoing while bodies of more than 38 people have been recovered from the rubble so far.

The Iranian judicial officials have arrested a number of people for the collapse.

MNA