Explosion hits Jadriya neighborhood in Baghdad

Local Iraqi media reported on Sunday that the sound of an explosion was heard in Baghdad.

According to reports broken out by Sabereen New, the explosion took place near a restaurant in Jadriya a neighborhood in Baghdad, Iraq.

The sources also reported unconfirmed news over the collapse of a building housing a restaurant in Jadriya following the explosion.

Civil defense forces and ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident, the source added.

So far no details have been released about the casualties of the blast.

