Covid-19 deaths in Iran drop to record low 3 on Tuesday

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that as many as 460 new cases of Covid 19 were detected in the country, 82 of whom were admitted to hospital.

The total number of Covid 19 patients in the country reached 7, 226, 219 people.

In the last 24 hours, 3 cases lost their lives the lowest figure since the outbreak of the illness in early 2020.

The statement added that the total number of deaths from the disease increased to 141,192.

Last night, all provinces of the country, except for Tehran with 2 deaths and Alborz Province with once recorded zero daily deaths.

Nearly 150 million doses of anti-coronavirus have been administered in the country so far, the ministry added in its statement on Tuesday.

KI/5486437