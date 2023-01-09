  1. Economy
Jan 9, 2023, 7:30 PM

Iran can establish shipping lines in West African region

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy says Iran can establish shipping lines in the West African region.

Referring to the existing capacities in Africa, Mehdi Safari said that Iran's wealth production will be realized in Africa and especially in the west of this continent in the future.

Referring to the mines, pristine resources, and common factories, Safari stressed that Iranian knowledge-based companies must export their goods to African countries.

A number of Iranian barges go fishing for the East and West African countries, Safari said, adding that this can create jobs.

He also said that there is much potential in West Africa regarding the establishment of shipping lines.

In the coming weeks, a video conference will be held in the presence of Iranian ambassadors in Africa as well as the officials of Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he added.

