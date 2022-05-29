  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 30, 2022, 2:00 AM

Iraqi army pounds ISIL positions in Diyala

Iraqi army pounds ISIL positions in Diyala

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iraqi army targeted ISIL terrorists' positions in the Hamrin Mountains located in the country's Diyala province.

Three ISIL forces were killed during the Iraqi army operation on Sunday, according to Sky News.

Three other ISIL terrorists were also killed in the operation of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces in Wadi Hauran of Anbar province on Saturday.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

MP/IRN84770700

News Code 187323
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187323/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News