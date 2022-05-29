Iraqi army pounds ISIL positions in Diyala

Three ISIL forces were killed during the Iraqi army operation on Sunday, according to Sky News.

Three other ISIL terrorists were also killed in the operation of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces in Wadi Hauran of Anbar province on Saturday.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

