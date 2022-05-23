Iraq army kills, detains dozens of ISIL terrorists in Saladin

The Iraqi military targeted a gathering of the ISIL terrorists in the Al-Eith region in the central province of Saladin on Monday.

Iraqi security officials said several ISIS terrorists were killed and several others were wounded in the operation.

Iraqi security and military forces also arrested 21 terrorists affiliated with ISIL in a series of operations in different provinces of the country.

Iraqi intelligence service on Monday reported that the terrorists were arrested following operations of chasing terrorist elements in the four provinces of Kirkuk, Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Diyala.

In other operations against ISIL terrorists, Iraqi army fighter jets conducted airstrikes on ISIL hideouts in Saladin province yesterday (Sunday) and destroyed the terrorist positions.

This was the second operation by Iraqi army bombers in the past four days against ISIL positions and hideouts, during which three terrorists were killed.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

MP/IRN84763692/IRN84763793