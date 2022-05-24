10 killed in ISIL attacks in Kirkuk, Diyala, Nineveh

ISIL takfiri terrorists attacked the village of al-Asi in the al-Rashad district, south of Kirkuk. According to Iraqi sources, seven people were killed in the attack by ISIL terrorists in southern Kirkuk.

The terrorists are also said to have attacked an area in Diyala province, killing two people and wounding two others.

The ISIL terrorists' attack on Nineveh province also killed one and injured two civilians.

This comes as the Iraqi intelligence service on Monday reported that several ISIL terrorists were arrested following operations of chasing terrorist elements in the four provinces of Kirkuk, Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Diyala.

