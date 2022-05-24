  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 24, 2022, 9:27 AM

10 killed in ISIL attacks in Kirkuk, Diyala, Nineveh

10 killed in ISIL attacks in Kirkuk, Diyala, Nineveh

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – ISIL terrorist attacks in three provinces of Kirkuk, Diyala, and Nineveh provinces killed 10 people, wounding several others.

ISIL takfiri terrorists attacked the village of al-Asi in the al-Rashad district, south of Kirkuk. According to Iraqi sources, seven people were killed in the attack by ISIL terrorists in southern Kirkuk.

The terrorists are also said to have attacked an area in Diyala province, killing two people and wounding two others.

The ISIL terrorists' attack on Nineveh province also killed one and injured two civilians.

This comes as the Iraqi intelligence service on Monday reported that several ISIL terrorists were arrested following operations of chasing terrorist elements in the four provinces of Kirkuk, Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Diyala.

RHM/5497778

News Code 187122
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187122/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News