Iraqi forces repel ISIL attack on Diyala prov.

Following the security operations of Iraqi army and military forces, two terrorists were arrested in south of “Maysan” province in south of Diyala on Thursday.

A day earlier, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, along with Iraqi security forces prevented the remaining elements of ISIL terrorist group from infiltrating northern Iraqi province of Nineveh.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with ISIL, which had occupied about a third of the country, Iraq announced the liberation of all its territories from this terrorist group.

