3 ISIL terrorists in PMU operation in Iraq's Wadi Hauran

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces against the remnants of ISIL are underway in different parts of Iraq.

PMU forces also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, launched an attack against the positions of the remnants of ISIL in Wadi Hauran in Al Anbar Governorate west of Iraq.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, cleanse and pursue ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Anbar provinces.

