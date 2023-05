TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iranian parliament members on Tuesday gave a vote of confidence to Reza Morad Sahraei as the new minister of education.

In a session chaired by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, lawmakers picked “Reza Morad Sahraei" as Minister of Education with 167 votes in favor, 86 against votes, and 14 abstentions.