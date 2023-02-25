Turkey, Azerbaijan presidents hold closed meeting in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for talks in Istanbul on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan and Aliyev held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

No further information was released on the meeting, which comes as Turkey deals with the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquakes that have claimed more than 44,210 lives in the country’s southern regions.

Azerbaijan was among the first countries to send rescue teams and relief supplies after the devastating quakes.

MNA/PR