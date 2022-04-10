Iran produces 538k tons of aluminum ingot last year: IMIDRO

Production of aluminium ingot in the country from March 21, 2021, to March 20, 2022, registered more than 20 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

According to statistics, 446,836 tons of aluminium ingot were produced in the country in 1399.

Iran Alumina Company produced 230,682 tons of alumina powder last year in 1400.

In addition, Iran Alumina Company produced about 698,149 tons of bauxite, which is regarded as the raw material for the production of alumina powder, last year, IMIDRO added.

