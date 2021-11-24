  1. Economy
Iran produced 22.4mn tons of steel in 10 months: WSA

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – World Steel Association (WSA) announced that Islamic Republic of Iran produced 22.4 million tons of crude steel in 10 months of the year 2021 and was introduced among 10th steel producer in the world.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), steelmakers in the world produced 1,607,100,000 tons of crude steel from Jan. to Oct. 2021, showing a 5.9 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In the mentioned period, Islamic Republic of Iran produced 22.4 million tons of crude steel, showing a 5.7 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, Iran produced 2.2 million tons of crude steel in Oct. 2021, showing a 15.3 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

