Iran produced 22.4mn tons of steel in 10 months: WSA

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), steelmakers in the world produced 1,607,100,000 tons of crude steel from Jan. to Oct. 2021, showing a 5.9 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In the mentioned period, Islamic Republic of Iran produced 22.4 million tons of crude steel, showing a 5.7 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, Iran produced 2.2 million tons of crude steel in Oct. 2021, showing a 15.3 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN84552723