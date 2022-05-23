  1. Economy
May 23, 2022, 11:00 AM

Tehran to host ECO officials for bilateral talks

Tehran to host ECO officials for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)’s member states will meet in Tehran on Monday and Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and explore avenues for further broadening of regional cooperation.

Important issues such as more trade liberalization between member states, strengthening transit and intra-regional transport and pursuing the effective implementation of ECO Summit agreements in Ashgabat are among the important agendas of this week's meetings which would be discussed at the venue of the ECO Secretariat in Tehran.

During the meeting, participants also exchange their views to finance large regional projects.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari will meet and hold talks with his counterparts and pursue economic diplomacy programs and neighborhood policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in developing relations with ECO member states.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Tajikistan are members of ECO.

MA/IRN84763355

News Code 187074
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187074/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News