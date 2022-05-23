Tehran to host ECO officials for bilateral talks

Important issues such as more trade liberalization between member states, strengthening transit and intra-regional transport and pursuing the effective implementation of ECO Summit agreements in Ashgabat are among the important agendas of this week's meetings which would be discussed at the venue of the ECO Secretariat in Tehran.

During the meeting, participants also exchange their views to finance large regional projects.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari will meet and hold talks with his counterparts and pursue economic diplomacy programs and neighborhood policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in developing relations with ECO member states.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Tajikistan are members of ECO.

