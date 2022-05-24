Iran ready to increase energy coop. with Ashgabat 

Mehdi Safari met with Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Vafa Hajiyev on the sidelines of the ECO summit, to discuss expanding bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy, transportation, and transit.

Safari emphasized the readiness of Iran to increase cooperation in the fields of oil, electricity, and gas swap as well as to facilitate transportation along the north-south corridor.

The Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister also stressed the need to increase trade relations and interactions in order to expand relations between Ashgabat and Tehran.

On the sidelines of the ECO meeting in Tehran, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari met and held talks with his counterparts and pursue economic diplomacy programs and neighborhood policy of Iran in developing relations with ECO member states.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan are members of ECO.

