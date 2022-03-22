OIC should be a place for empathy, unity among Muslim nation

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Monday evening, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the organizing meeting of foreign ministers of OIC in Pakistan and expressed hope that this prestigious Organization should be a place for unity and amity among Muslim Ummah with efforts of member states.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged views on the issues which are going to be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan.

In the beginning, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated Nowruz New Year and turn of the solar century and expressed hope that 15th century would prevail an atmosphere free from evil intentions and filled with blessings for the world people and regional nations and countries.

He also conveyed Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's warm greetings to the president of Tajikistan and renewed Iranian president’s invitation of his Tajik counterpart for an official visit to Iran.

Focusing on OIC meeting in Pakistan, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that, relying on efforts made by ECO member states, the Organization will serve as a stance for harmony and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah and refrain from discussing issues that can harm the Islamic unity and cohesion.

Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, for his part, who was speaking from Islamabad during his visit to Pakistan, emphasized the need for preservation of unity and amity in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on upcoming meeting which is going to be held in China on Afghanistan next week.

