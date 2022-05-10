Iran's Sari hosts 264th meeting of ECO member states’ envoys

As headed by Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Iran, the meeting was attended by ambassadors and representatives of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

During the meeting, ambassadors and representatives of ECO member states discussed bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interests in various fields.

Participants also took part in "ECO Tourism Capital for 2022 - Sari” which was attended by the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Governor General and senior officials of Mazandaran Province.

Accordingly, ambassadors and officials of ECO Secretariat are scheduled to visit some tourist, economic and cultural attractions of Mazandaran province.

