Iran SCOCOEX Conference and Exhibition to be held in July

The exhibition will be held from 3 to 6 July in Tehran International Conference Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Summit Hall) (Tehran, Persian Gulf Freeway), Shahr-e Aftab International.

Some Part of Iran's goals in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and holding the mentioned exhibition is maintaining, creating and expanding a large and sustainable consumer market for oil and non-oil exports, meeting some of the country's technology needs and required raw materials and Industries,and take advantage of China's economic strength, power and capabilities, free trade and working and reaching an agreement on granting and tariff exemptions, strengthening trade with East Asian countries, opportunities of the Energy Club between SCO countries, enhancing Iran's capacity in the field of transit and international transportation and creating benefits for the country in a plan, facilitating cooperation in the field of special medicines and knowledge-based activities, increase foreign investment and create opportunities for attracting resources in the SCO interbank consortium and take the initiative for Iran to establish a joint international bank with the presence of SCO countries and Iran's neighbors (8 + 18 group), formation of a free trade zone with SCO member countries as well as Iran's neighbors and the establishment of the International Trade Development Organization between these countries (8 + 18 group).

The proposed subjects of the Iran SCOCOEX Conference, which will be attended by 26 member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, are:

A prosperous future for the development of SCO cooperation in member countries

Joint cooperation and investment in the development of oil and energy projects

Challenges and strategies for developing joint economic cooperation. Technological and industrial cooperation in various fields: food industry, medicine, automobile, steel, knowledge-based companies, artificial intelligence, IT and ...

The most important benefit that this event brings for you along with business communication is strengthening your position and ranking in the minds of the audience and taking advantage of meeting opportunities and the subconscious influence of your brand on the minds of the audience.

