Russia reacts to US alleged efforts to assassinate Putin

Russian special services are always on guard and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of those under state protection, including President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday in response to claims of an assassination plot.

Peskov made the remarks during a press conference in Moscow in response to claims made by American journalist Tucker Carlson on his popular TV show that the US leadership had plotted an assassination attempt on Russia's leader.

"Russian special services are continuously implementing all required actions to guarantee public safety and, of course, the security of individuals under state protection, foremost the head of state," Peskov emphasized, Anadolu Agency reported.

Carlson claimed that former US President Joe Biden's administration was involved in a plot to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

