Tanker arrives in Venezuela to discharge Iran's crude: Report

Iran and Venezuela have recently expanded a swap agreement signed last year, adding the supply of Iranian heavy crude to Venezuela's El Palito refinery and Paraguana Refining Center (CRP), part of an effort to revamp the dilapidated facilities.

Iran-flagged Suezmax tanker Silvia I, owned and operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company, arrived on Sunday in an anchorage area near Venezuela's Amuay port, which serves the 645,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the document showed, Reuters reported, saying that it has seen shipping documents on Monday.

Days earlier the vessel was seen in satellite pictures close to Venezuela's largest port, the Jose terminal, according to a monitoring service.

The vessel departed in early April from Khor Fakkan, on the Gulf of Oman, and switched off its transponder when navigating near the Cape of Good Hope towards the Atlantic Ocean, according to Refinitiv Eikon monitoring data.

MP/PR