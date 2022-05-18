France urges JCPOA parties to finalize Vienna talks

"The draft agreement on resuming compliance with the JCPOA has been ready for more than two months. That is why the E3 negotiators left Vienna – they were convinced that it could be finalized within a very short time," the French foreign ministry spokesperson said in reply to a question on the possibility of the Vienna negotiations resuming in the very near future.

"However, it is being held up by an issue between the United States and Iran that is not related to the JCPOA," he added.

He also called on the parties to JCPOA to take a responsible approach and to urgently make the decisions that are needed to finalize the agreement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently said that a draft agreement in Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 is completely prepared, adding that there is the possibility of finalizing the talks in the coming days.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has also said in a tweet that "A good and reliable outcome [in Vienna talks] is within reach if the US makes its decision & adheres to its commitments."

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not pat a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, with the aim of the removal of unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and revive the JCPOA were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief amid the US refusal to lift the sanctions.

Iran has said that it is in no hurry to reach an agreement with the West until the remaining issues left in the talks, which have to do with the sanctions, are resolved.

