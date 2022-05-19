Qatari culture minister visits Tehran Intl. Book Fair

Qatari minister of culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who has traveled to Iran, paid a visit to Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) on Thursday.

Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Doha International Book Fair also accompanied him during this visit.

Qatar has been invited as a special guest at the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair which will be underway until 21 May at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

The Qatari Minister of Culture arrived in Tehran on Tuesday with the aim of strengthening and developing cultural, artistic, educational, and media relations and cooperation between Doha and Tehran and meeting with Iranian Minister of Culture Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili.

