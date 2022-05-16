  1. World
Dust storm in Iraq suspended flights at Baghdad airports

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iraqi media sources reported a large dust storm in various parts of Iraq and the suspension of flights at Baghdad and Najaf International Airports due to low visibility.

Severe dust storms ripped through various provinces in neighboring Iraq on Monday.

Social media users also posted pictures of various provinces, including Najaf, Kirkuk, Babil, Wasit, Anbar, and Karbala, announcing that visibility in these provinces is almost impossible and offices of these provinces have been completely closed.

The official Iraqi News Agency also announced the closure of all offices, institutions and schools in the aforementioned Iraqi provinces, except the health department, as well as the suspension of flights at Baghdad and Najaf Ashraf International Airports.

