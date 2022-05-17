Dust storm shut schools, government bodies in Iran neighbors

Dust storms have closed the schools and government bodies in Iran neighbors such as Kuwait and Iraq.

Flights to and from Kuwait International Airport were temporarily halted on Monday due to a dust storm that reduced visibility throughout Kuwait, Kuwaiti media have reported.

Meanwhile, according to Iraqi News Agency (INA), Baghdad provincial governor Mohammed Jaber al-Atta said on Tuesday that the schools in the Iraqi capital have suspended their exam time to a later time in the future due to dense ai pollution.

Several other provinces in Iraq have had to shut schools and government offices on Monday and Tuesday.

Ali al-Musnaf, Kuwait's education minister, said in a statement that schools and higher education centers in the country would be closed on Tuesday (today) due to a dust wave and severe air pollution, Kuna reported.

Moreover, after Iraq and Kuwait, the Saudi media, referring to the bad weather conditions in Iraq, have announced that the dust storm from Kuwait has entered the borders of Saudi Arabia and closed several cities.

Schools and higher educational centers in the Iranian capital of Tehran were announced closed on Tuesday and there have been reports of the possibility of the closure of study centers for tomorrow as well.

KI/FNA14010227000501