Sandstorm claims lives of nine people in Syria

A 60-year-old man died in village of Abu Fas, who had been suffering from shortness of breath due to a sandstorm since yesterday, bringing the death toll from sand- and dust storms in various parts of Syria to nine.

Medical sources told that 39 cases of shortness of breath were reported in the city of Al Tabqah and 24 in city of Raqqa, which is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Some areas of Syria have experienced frequent dust storms from the beginning of April to the end of May each year and 12 dust storms have been recorded in these areas over the past month.

According to media reports, new waves of dust storms have arrived the Iran's western parts that came from western neighbors including Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

