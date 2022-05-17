S-300 defense system fires at Israeli jets in Syria

A journalist in occupied lands wrote that the operators of these systems did not lock the missiles on the Israeli regime's planes.

According to the Syrian news media, the country's air defense last Wednesday repealed an Israeli regime's attack above Damascus.

A military source told SANA that the Israeli regime launched an air attack from the Tiberias region near the occupied Golan Heights by firing missiles at some areas around Damascus, which the Syrian army's air defenses confronted and most of their missiles were destroyed.

Tensions between Israel and Russia have risen on the sidelines of the Ukraine war, and have gradually spread to the northern border with Syria, becoming more apparent in recent days.

The Russians have provided four S-300 systems to the Syrian army, but all of their operations are exclusively in the hands of Russian officers, the Hebrew sources say.

