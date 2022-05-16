  1. World
US military base in NE Syria comes under rocket attacks

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The US military base in al-Shadadi has been hit by at least two rockets, local media reported.

Some Arab sources reported on early Tuesday an attack on a US military base in northeastern Syria.

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that the American base in the al-Shadadi area in Al-Hasakah province was targeted by rockets.

"Two rockets hit a US base in the southern city of al-Shadadi in al-Hasakah province," Sputnik news agency quoted local sources as saying.

Further details on the possible damage or casualties of the rocket attack or who is responsible for it have not been released.

