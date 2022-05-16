Raeisi condoles passing of Ayatollah Fateminia

In a message released on Monday, Raeisi expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Ayatollah Seyyed Abdollah Fateminia.

He also expressed his solemn commiserations over the passing of this Iranian Shiite cleric, to his honorable family, seminaries, and his pupils.

Hailing the valuable and brilliant works and books written by Fateminia, Raeisi said that Ayatollah Fateminia dedicated his life to the promotion of religious principles with his influential speeches.

Ayatollah Fateminia, Iranian Shiite cleric, professor of Islamic ethics, orator, Islamic historian, and bibliographer passed away at the age of 76 on Monday morning after a long struggle with illness.

Ayatollah Fateminia was born in 1946 in Tabriz, Iran. As a child, he learned religious and scientific lessons from his father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ismail Asfiaei Shendabadi. Then, for about 30 years, he studied under Allameh Mostafavi, one of Ali Qazi Tabatabai's students, and was educated by him. At the same time, he pursued his Islamic seminary education. He researched Arabic poetry, hadith, ethics and mysticism.

