Raeisi condoles Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani's passing

President Ebrahim Raeisi's message of condolence ver the passing of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani reads that "The demise of the top Shiite authority, Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani, caused great sorrow and grief."

"This great scholar, who was one of the prominent students of Ayatollah Boroujerdi, Hojjat and Golpayegani, and after the Islamic Revolution was a member of the First Assembly of Experts and for some time was the secretary of the Guardian Council, had deep religious insight, asceticism and simplicity and a heart full of love for Islam and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), especially Imam Mahdi (AS) and dedicated his precious life to the struggle for the spread of Islamic knowledge and the Islamic system," Raeisi added in his message of condolence.

The president added, "This high-ranking Marja, while protecting religious values, was actively present in the stronghold of the Revolution, and there is no doubt that his everlasting works and his spiritual behaviour will always be an inspiration and a beacon for scholars, clerics and seminaries."

He concluded his message by offering his condolences for this great loss to the Great Prophet (PBUH), the Supreme Leader, seminaries, his respectful family, and all his followers and disciples.

It is noteworthy that the cabinet of President Raeisi declared Wednesday a day of the national morning on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani.

KI/president.ir