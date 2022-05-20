  1. Iran
President Raeisi arrives in West Azarbaijan Province

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in West Azarbaijan province on Friday morning as part of his administration's regular visits to provinces to listen to people's grievances.

Upon his arrival, Raeisi inspected the aerospace achievements of the province, including light and semi-light aircraft built by IRGC, as well as drones and satellites built by the provincial innovators.

Inaugurating various projects and meeting with representatives of different groups of people will be the most important plans during the resident's visit to Qazvin province.

Several Iranian ministers are accompanying Raeisi during his Visit to West Azarbaijan province.

This is Raeisi's 21st provincial trip in the past nine months.

