Funeral ceremony of late Hojjatoleslam Mahmoud Doaei

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – The funeral ceremony of the late Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mahmoud Doaei, managing director of Ettela’at Persian Daily, is being held in front of the venue of Ettela’at Daily in Tehran on Tuesday.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mahmoud Doaei was an Iranian cleric and politician. Doaei was one of Imam Khomeini's companions during his stay in Najaf. He was Iran's ambassador to Iraq between 1978 and 1979.

He passed away on Sunday evening in Tehran at the age of 81.