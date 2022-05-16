Iran FM says to discuss various issues with new UAE president

Speaking to the national Iranian News TV Network (IRINN TV) before meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday afternoon, the Iranian foreign minister offered condolences to the UAE people and government on the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who passed away last weekend at the age of 73.

The top Iranian diplomat also said that he will also offer congratulations to Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his new post as the president of the UAE.

Amir-Abdollahian said that he will discuss with the new UAE head of state issues of mutual interests and bilateral relations, as well as the problems faced by the Iranian nationals in the neighboring Arab country.

He hailed UAE as an important neighbor to Iran and said that Tehran will seek to broaden ties with Abu Dhabi within the framework of the new administration's neighborliness policy.

KI/IRINN