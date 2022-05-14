UAE elects Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President

The Supreme Council of the UAE on Saturday elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as the President of the UAE.

Following the announcement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The ruler of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73, media reported on Friday.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was chosen in 2004 to succeed his long-serving father Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan who ascended the throne in 1971.

MP/5489538