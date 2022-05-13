Nakba Day reminiscent of occupation, massacre of Palestinians

Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday ahead of anniversary of the creation of the Israeli regime known as the Nakba Day to Palestinians and stated that criminal Zionists, with the support of some Western powers, usurped the Holy Land of Palestine by force through murder and looting and laid their permanent insecurity and instability in West Asian region in a way that their atrocities have continued ever after.

Anniversary of “Nakba Day” once again reminds the need for the human and legal duty of all governments and nations of the world in defense of the rights of oppressed Palestinian people and failure of international organizations and institutions to resolve one of the world's oldest humanitarian and political crises, the statement added.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that the issue of Palestine is the first and fundamental issue of the Islamic world and considers the attempt of Zionist regime to cover up its atrocities in global arena as ‘doomed to failure’.

The Foreign Ministry believes that any compromise with the sworn enemies of the Islamic Ummah would lay the ground for inhumane acts and human rights violations of the apartheid regime of Israel and Muslim nations and leaders must know that the only way to achieve rights of Palestinian people is the unity and amity of Islamic governments against oppressors and occupiers.

Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the establishment of stable and lasting peace in the Middle East will be achieved only through roots of the this crisis including end of the organized occupation of Palestine, return of refugees, determination of future of Palestine based on holding a national referendum with the participation of main residents of the land and finally, formation of an integrated and unified Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital, the statement ended.

