Iran, Tajikistan stress boosting coop. in military field

In a meeting held between Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Tajik Defense Minister Shir Ali Mirza in Dushanbe on Monday, the two countries stressed the need to fight against terrorism, establishment of peace and security at borders as well as holding joint military drills.

While exploring avenues for the expansion and development of bilateral cooperation and fight against terrorism in the Central Asian region, the two sides discussed regional cooperation with a focus on Afghanistan.

The Armed Forces of the two countries should interact and exchange views with one another in addition to establishing security at borders, General Bagheri said, adding that developing and strengthening of regional and bilateral cooperation, exchange of training and development of military cooperation on counterterrorism must be prioritized by the Armed Forces of the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan.

Tajik Defense Minister, for his part, welcomed plans proposed by Iranian Armed Forces to combat terrorism, organized crime and narcotics and said that holding joint military exercises and developing military equipment are among the priorities of the Armed Forces of the two countries.

