Sep 1, 2021, 11:16 AM

Iran monitoring all enemy's bases, movements: Cmdr.

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The Commander of Army Air Defense Force said on Wed. that Iran is monitoring all the measures of and bases of the enemy and can hit targets located 200 kilometers away of its borders and farther.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard noted that Iran presently stands at the edge of technology.

"Iran ranks first in the region in the field of air defense, and we have a lot to say in the field of air defense in the world, and this authority and capability has caused the enemy to change its behavior," he added.

He named air defense the frontline of confronting enemies, adding that "Today, Iranian air defense has reached a power that it has no need to foreign countries."

He underlined that all the defense equipment in Iran is home-grown. 

