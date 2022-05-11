Intl. bodies must hold Israel to account for Akleh martyrdom

Issuing a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the Zionist regime's assassination of prominent Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh while covering Israeli raids in the city of Jenin.

Khatibzadeh also expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of the journalist to her family, and to all journalists in the world who are committed to the cause of Palestine and Holy Quds.

Iranian senior diplomat called on international organizations, human rights bodies, and international media unions to conduct an independent investigation into the martyrdom of Ms. Shireen Abu Akleh and hold the Zionist regime to account for its crimes.

According to Khatibzadeh, such criminal acts of the Zionist regime proved that the regime is not committed to freedom of speech and press in contradiction to its claims to do so.

Israeli forces have shot dead Al Jazeera’s journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank.

She was hit by a live bullet on Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in the city of Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the ministry and Al Jazeera journalists.

