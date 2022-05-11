Iranian dep. culture min. blasts Abu Akleh's assassination

The martyrdom of Aljazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh by the Israeli regime forces in Jenin in the West Bank has drawn widespread condemnation internationally.

Different Iranian officials have also blasted the assassination of the prominent Palestinian journalist and have admired her for her fight against the apartheid regime in defense of Palestine.

Deputy Minister for Press Affairs at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Farshad Mahdipour sent a message of condolence to Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani to offer his condolences.

In the message, the Iranian deputy culture minister condemned the savage act by the Israeli regime and said that it displayed the Zionist regime's fear of revelation of truth by free-seeking journalists

Mahdipour further admired the Palestinian journalist for revealing the crimes committed by the occupying regime in Palestine for 25 years.

He also offered to cooperate with all freedom-seekers and the free press across the world in line with the goal of helping the oppressed Palestinians achieve their rights.

KI