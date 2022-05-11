Mehr offers condolences on Palestinian journalist's martyrdom

Mehr said in its message of condolence on the martyrdom of Shireen Abu Akleh by the Israeli regime forces in Jenin in West Bank that the news of the martyrdom of the prominent and experienced correspondent brought a lot of sadness and sorrow to the journalist at Mehr News Agency.

The video footage of her assassination brought back to Mehr's mind the memory of the martyrdom of Muhammad al-Durrah in Al Aqsa Intifada in 2000, according to the message.

The statement further said that Akleh's assassination by the apartheid Israeli regime recalled the continuation of occupation and human rights violations by the apartheid regime.

Mehr statement stressed that after the martyrdom of the Al-Jazeera journalist, the Israeli regime will not succeed in silencing the journalists who support humanity and human rights, but instead, they will be more determined to continue their path.

"The martyrdom of a Christian woman with American citizenship showed that the struggle against the Zionist regime is a struggle for humanity rather than a struggle for Arab nationalism and Islamism," the message of condolence by Mehr went on to conclude.

