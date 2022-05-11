Abu Akleh assassination by Israel draws intl. condemnation

Shireen Abu Akleh was covering an Israeli regime army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Her assassination has drawn widespread international condemnation:

Iran's foreign ministry strongly condemns Abu Akleh assassination

In a statement, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the criminal act of the Zionist regime of Israel in assassinating of Abu Akleh saying that the regime is not committed to freedom of speech and press in contradiction to its claims to do so.

Khatibzadeh also called on international organizations, human rights organizations and international media unions to conduct an independent investigation into the martyrdom of Ms. Shireen Abu Akleh and hold the Zionist regime to account for its crimes.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun

Lebanese President Michel Aoun described the martyrdom of Abu Akleh as an indicator of the violation of international treaties and laws by the occupying Israeli regime.

Iraqi PMU forces (Hashd al-Shaabi):

According to local Iraqi media, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces or Units (PMU or PMF) condemned the martyrdom of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by the Zionist regime of Israel forces.

The PMU offered condolences on her martyrdom to the Jenin camp and the Palestinians and the freedom-seeking journalist society in the world.

The Iraqi Resistance groups further described Abu Akleh as a brave and pioneer journalist who fought in defense of Palestine for over two decades as a journalist.

Hezbollah says murder of Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh ‘awful crime’

Hezbollah strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of Palestinian veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin as an awful crime, calling for a wide denouncement campaign against the Zionist entity, Al-Manar TV English website reported.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office offered condolences to Al-Jazeera Channel, Abu Akleh’s family, Palestinian media and Palestinian people over her martyrdom as she was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

The statement described Abu Akleh as a “resistance journalist who had been pioneer in covering the Zionist crimes against her people throughout twenty years.”

“Martyrdom of colleague Shireen Abu Akleh at the heart of the event highlights the major role of courageous journalists in disclosing the daily violations by the terrorist Israeli regime.”

International Federation of Journalists to submit Abu Akleh’s case to ICC

According to Al-Jazeera website, Anthony Bellanger, the secretary of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said Abu Akleh’s killing is a “deliberate systematic targeting of a journalist”.

“Yet again journalists, wearing press vests, clearly identified were targeted by Israeli snipers,” he said in a statement. “We will seek to add this case to the ICC complaint submitted by the IFJ, detailing such systematic targeting.”

Palestine Journalists Syndicate slams ‘clear assassination’ of Abu Akleh

The Palestine Journalists Syndicate has decried Abu Akleh’s death as “a clear assassination perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army”.

The syndicate also held the Israeli occupation “fully responsible for this heinous crime against press freedom”, particularly after World Press Freedom Day, which is marked on May 8.

EU urges ‘swift and independent’ probe over Abu Akleh’s killing

The EU delegation to Palestinians has expressed “shock” over the killing of Abu Akleh, calling for “a swift and independent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

“Imperative to ensure the safety and protection of journalists covering conflicts,” the statement added.

Hamas: Killing of Abu Akleh is Israel’s latest crime

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance movement Hamas said in a statemnet that the killing of Abu Akleh by the Israeli occupation forces is the latest crime committed by them.

The killing “is a new crime added to a series of crimes” committed by Israel, especially against journalism in Palestine, the Hamas statement reads, according to Al-Jazeera website.

HRW: Abu Akleh death not a ‘one-off event’

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director for Human Rights Watch, said Abu Akleh’s death by Israeli forces is not unusual.

Palestinian Authority holds Israel responsible for killing

The Palestinian Authority presidency denounced Abu Akleh’s killing as a “crime of execution”.

“The presidency holds the Israeli government fully responsible for this heinous crime,” it said in a statement, according to Al-Jazeera website.

Arab League calls for immediate investigation by international community

The Arab League has issued a statement strongly condemning the killing of an Al-Jazeera reporter by Israeli forces in the occupied territories, calling for an immediate investigation by the international community and human rights groups into the heinous crime.

Qatar condemns the Israeli occupation for the killing:

Qatar’s deputy foreign minister condemned the killing of the Al Jazeera reporter by “Israeli occupation” in the West Bank.

Al-Jazeera condemns ‘blatant murder’

In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the “blatant murder” that violates “international laws and norms”, and called Abu Akleh’s death as a “heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from fulfilling its message.”

Giles Trendle, Al Jazeera’s managing director, said that the network was “shocked and saddened” by the killing of Abu Akleh.

