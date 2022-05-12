UN cheif calls for probe into assassination of Abu Akleh

António Guterres said that he is appalled by the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al Jazeera TV, who was assassinated by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

He called on the relevant authorities to carry out an independent and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The Secretary-General condemned all attacks and killings of journalists and stressed that journalists must never be the target of violence.

Media workers should be able to carry out their work freely and without harassment, intimidation, or the fear of being targeted, he also said, reiterating his firm conviction that a free press is essential for peace, justice, sustainable development, and human rights.

Shireen Abu Akleh was covering an Israeli regime army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Her assassination has drawn widespread international condemnation.

