May 11, 2022, 10:16 PM

Russia summons US ambassador

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – As tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis continue, Russia summoned US ambassador to Moscow on Wednesday.

Media sources reported on Tuesday that the Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Washington's ambassador to Moscow.

Media such as Al-Arabiya reported on Tuesday that Washington's ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russian media including Sputnik also reported on the presence of the US ambassador to Moscow at the Russian Foreign Ministry but did not mention why John Sullivan was present there.

Moscow's summoning of US ambassador to Russian Foreign Ministry comes at a time when tensions between the two countries of Russia and US are still newsworthy as a result of Ukraine crisis and these tensions have intensified with the US position on increasing its support for Ukraine and intensifying pressure on Russia.

